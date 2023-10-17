The Prophecies of a Brazilian Priest and Nun for October, 2023

Quo Vadis

Oct 16, 2023

Father Oliveira is a Brazilian priest who lives in Rio Grande do Sul.

For years he has received mystical visions and prophetic revelations of God.

This priest does not want to speak publicly, but he allows the content of his visions to be shared so that people can convert and change their lives.

Father Oliveira is not his real name; he chooses to remain anonymous.

His fame seemed to spread into the English world after a March 12, 2020 vision of the death of Benedict XIV, to take place in 2022, came to pass. Benedict died on December 31, 2022.

Father Oliveira, during a divine locution before the image of Our Lady of Fatima, received a grave warning from the Blessed Virgin.

He was told that “The Great Tribulation,” a prophecy long held in our Church Tradition, is slated to commence in October 2023.

This revelation is believed to be interconnected with the Church-approved Marian prophecies, notably those emanating from the Apparitions in La Salette, France, Fatima, Portugal, and the yet-to-be-confirmed apparitions in Garabandal, Spain.

The unfolding of this tribulation is expected to be marked by intensifying military conflicts, natural disasters, and a surge in both physical and spiritual afflictions.

Father Oliveira quoted her as follows:

“Beloved son, listen carefully: In October of this year, a period of great tribulation will begin, which I predicted when I was in France, Portugal and Spain.

On these three occasions, I spoke about the cause of these tribulations…

“Be prepared, above all spiritually, because this period will not come with a bang, but will be gradual and will spread slowly throughout the world.

The war that has started will increase, as you have already seen.

There will be droughts, great storms and earthquakes in many places of the world.

“But as my Divine Son said, when you hear these rumors, do not be afraid!

Always use the Miraculous Medal from today on, and distribute the medal to your flock as well.

Sickness will not be the only evil that will spread; spiritual evil will be worse.

Sickness will however be a great scourge.

“Put the medal of Saint Benedict on the door, and do not forget to use the scapular.

Bless candles, oil, and water.

Have no more doubts about the Oil of the Good Samaritan: bless it and use it.

“Seek to remain in a state of grace, because the demons have set upon humanity with strong temptations, especially against priests.

Pray for them and pray for yourself too, as you are a priest.

Always remember who you are! Pray also for your bishop and for all bishops.

Pray much for the Holy Father: make fasts and sacrifices for him.

I, your Mother and Queen, will be with all those who entrust themselves to my care, and I will not leave any of my children helpless.

As I have promised many times, this time is part of what I said in my Third Secret in Portugal.”

Brazilian mariologist Lucas Gelasio said that a nun from Northeast Brazil contacted him, after talking to her superior, asking her for help to discern whether some phenomena that occur in her life are of divine origin.

The First Prophecy of the Nun came on the night of June 17, 2023.

She had the following vision:

The nun recounted a dream in which a young boy from Purgatory who was an altar boy during his earthly life forewarned of a catastrophic global event, marking the dawn of the end times.

A prominent, worldwide rainbow would herald both the calamity and the enduring hope offered by the Lord’s unwavering presence and support.

Other mystics and visionaries have shared messages that converge with the Brazilians.

Alleged Italian mystic and visionary Gisella Cardia received the following message from Our Lady on September 30, 2023:

My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.

My children, pray regarding the Warning that will soon come to you.

I insist on the conversion of your hearts; I would like to tell you more, but I know you are not ready.

For so long I have been asking you to prepare for these moments, yet you often live as if nothing were happening.

My children, you see the earthquakes that do not stop – indeed they will be stronger and stronger, you see the waters that enter the land, causing disasters, yet you do not change.

I am Mother and I want you to be safe and holy in Heaven.

I ask you again: convert! Love my Son who died for you.

My children, from the month of October onwards events will be increasingly forceful and will continue rapidly.

A strong sign will shock the world, but you need to pray.

I bless you now in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

