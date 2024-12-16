Have the Ophanim from Ekeziel's Wheel arrived?

I’m not saying it’s an Ophanim…but it sure as shit moves and looks like the descriptions in Ezekiel.

#drones #dronesightings

https://x.com/realwilldonahue/status/1867978379418308775

https://x.com/scumbagpolite/status/1868395624825323816

https://x.com/putaburdonit/status/1867073748727435421

https://x.com/kevins_1323/status/1866971695829098674





-------------------------------------------------

https://substack.com/@coronatimesnews/note/c-81725333

Ophanim in Ezekiel 🚀

According to the biblical account in Ezekiel 1:15-21 and 10:9-17, the Ophanim (also referred to as Wheels or Galgallin) are a unique class of angelic beings that appear as wheels within wheels, covered in eyes, and nested within each other. They are described as massive, with rims that are “high and awesome” and “full of eyes all around” (Ezekiel 1:18). The Ophanim are associated with the Cherubim, celestial beings with four faces and four wings, and are said to move in harmony with them.

The Ophanim are often interpreted as symbolizing God’s sovereignty, omnipotence, and omniscience. Their appearance, with eyes all around, may represent God’s all-seeing nature. The wheels within wheels may signify the interconnectedness of all creation and God’s ability to move in any direction, unrestricted.

In Jewish tradition, the Ophanim are mentioned in the El Adon prayer, sung during the Shabbat morning service, and are referred to as “the many-eyed ones.” Maimonides lists them as the second-highest ranking angels, after the Seraphim, in his exposition of the Jewish angelic hierarchy.

In Christian tradition, the Ophanim are sometimes identified as Thrones, one of the choirs of angels, and are associated with Daniel 7:9, which describes “wheels and fiery flames” (KJV). The Book of Enoch (61:10, 71:7) also portrays the Ophanim as a class of celestial beings that never sleep and guard the throne of God, alongside the Cherubim and Seraphim.

In summary, the Ophanim in relation to Ezekiel’s wheel are:

A unique class of angelic beings described as wheels within wheels, covered in eyes.

Associated with the Cherubim, moving in harmony with them.

Symbolizing God’s sovereignty, omnipotence, and omniscience.

Mentioned in Jewish and Christian traditions, with varying interpretations and associations.

Note that the Ophanim are not explicitly mentioned outside of Ezekiel’s vision in the Hebrew Bible, and their interpretation and significance have evolved over time through Jewish and Christian traditions.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+the+ophanim+in+relation+to+ekeziels+wheel&source

-----------------------------------

Ezekiel Chapter 1

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/ezekiel-chapter-1/#15





15 Now as I beheld the living creatures, behold one wheel upon the earth by the living creatures, with his four faces.





16 The appearance of the wheels and their work was like unto the colour of a beryl: and they four had one likeness: and their appearance and their work was as it were a wheel in the middle of a wheel.





17 When they went, they went upon their four sides: and they turned not when they went.





18 As for their rings, they were so high that they were dreadful; and their rings were full of eyes round about them four.





19 And when the living creatures went, the wheels went by them: and when the living creatures were lifted up from the earth, the wheels were lifted up.





20 Whithersoever the spirit was to go, they went, thither was their spirit to go; and the wheels were lifted up over against them: for the spirit of the living creature was in the wheels.





21 When those went, these went; and when those stood, these stood; and when those were lifted up from the earth, the wheels were lifted up over against them: for the spirit of the living creature was in the wheels.



