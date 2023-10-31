Nearly 5000 Palestinian children are known to have been killed in the fighting between Hamas and the IDF. Humanitarian agencies fear the true death toll is much higher as bodies are still trapped beneath the rubble of hundreds of apartment buildings that have been destroyed by Israeli missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, has no problem with killing thousands of children. In fact, he instructed the IDF soldiers to kill all Palestinian children including newborn infants. Netanyahu justified it by quoting an Old Testament scripture.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/31/2023

Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/netanyahu-quotes-ot-bible-verse-to-justify-idf-genocide-of-palestinian-children





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf