The Beginner's Guide to the top 5 AR15 Upgrades

Looking to upgrade your AR15 rifle, but not sure where to start? You've come to the right place! In this beginner's guide, we'll cover the top 5 AR15 upgrades that every shooter should consider.





I am a Chief Instructor at Freedom Crew University and I will walk you through each upgrade, explaining the benefits and considerations for each one. Whether you're a novice or an experienced shooter, you'll learn valuable tips and tricks for customizing your AR15 to suit your needs.





Here are the top 5 AR15 upgrades we'll cover:





Trigger: Upgrading your trigger can improve your shooting experience by reducing trigger pull weight, improving reset, and providing a crisper break.





Optics: A high-quality optic can significantly improve your accuracy and speed, making it easier to hit your targets.





Handguard: A more ergonomic and comfortable handguard can make a big difference in your shooting experience, especially if you're spending a lot of time at the range.





Muzzle Device: A muzzle device such as a compensator or brake can help reduce recoil and muzzle rise, making it easier to shoot accurately and quickly.





Stock: Upgrading your stock can improve your comfort and control, while also giving your rifle a more personalized look.





I will provide detailed explanations and recommendations for each of these upgrades, so you can make informed decisions about which ones are right for you.





Whether you're a competitive shooter, a law enforcement officer, or a casual gun enthusiast, this beginner's guide to the top 5 AR15 upgrades is the perfect place to start.











Video Index:

00:00 Intro

00:25 AR-15 Trigger upgrades

01:40 Scopes and Red Dots on AR15

02:56 Free Float Forends on AR15

03:51 Muzzle Devices on AR15

05:37 Stock options for AR15

07:11 Final thoughts on AR15 Upgrades for beginners

-------





