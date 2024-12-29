27 Kislev 5785

December 29, 2024





Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my Channel.





Will the resurrected dead-on Mt Moriah be the first to greet the Mashiach?





I took the words: "resurrection" and the word "End of Days" found in Genesis 49:1 and put them together.





So, let's go see what the Bible Code says.





I call the video; The Resurrected Dead-on Mt Moriah Will Be the First to Greet the Mashiach Bible Code.





Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai, #Sammy





Rabbis For Anusim

https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/









GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim

https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim





Twitter

https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana





GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai

https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai









AnonUp.com

https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai





Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184





Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai





WeGo.Social

https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai





Donate:

https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US







