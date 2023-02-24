BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vivek Ramaswamy SLAMS 3 lies about his 2024 presidential run
6 views • 02/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 23, 2023

Most know Vivek Ramaswamy for his involvement in the business, tech, and anti-ESG world. So does he have the political skills needed to successfully lead the country? Ramaswamy, who recently announced his 2024 presidential run, joins Glenn to detail both why he’d make an excellent president and what he would hope to accomplish while in office. Plus, Ramaswamy debunks 3 falsehoods being spread about his career — one of which he calls an outright ‘LIE.’



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-R4JKh8qUQ


Keywords
current eventsliesbusinessskillstechglenn beckfalsehoodspolitcspresidential runvivek ramaswamyanti-esgaccomplish as president
