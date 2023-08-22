BACKDRAFT: Maui Fire Facts and Fiction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://cash.app/$climateviewer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
(06:00)
Security video appears to show what triggered deadly Maui fire l GMA
https://youtu.be/3WEeO6IfFSM
Videos put scrutiny on downed power lines as possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires
https://youtu.be/i8v0VsCysEE
(08:16)
Maui Emergency Chief Explains Why No Sirens Alerted Residents To Fast-Approaching Fire
https://www.dailywire.com/news/maui-emergency-chief-explains-why-no-sirens-alerted-residents-to-fast-approaching-fire
(08:20)
Maui Bird Conservation Center
https://www.mauiforestbirds.org/
(12:20)
NASA EODIS Worldview - Detected Fires, Terra & Aqua MODIS, Suomi NPP/VIIRS 8-9-2023
https://go.nasa.gov/3OKDRUD
(14:20)
Satellite Images Map of Maui Wildfires
https://ion.cesium.com/stories/viewer/?id=9108dff4-38bb-43dc-b5a6-e2b3e5f69d1d
(19:40)
Nullschool Wind Map - Surface Wind Speed
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2023/08/08/0200Z/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-156.35,20.84,26582/loc=-156.112,20.906
(21:23)
People escape fire in the ocean - @c0lin.official on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0e-6nLrkW/
(23:58)
Nullschool Wind Map - Mean Sea Level Pressure
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2023/08/08/0200Z/wind/surface/level/overlay=mean_sea_level_pressure/orthographic=-169.38,28.39,1096/loc=-156.112,20.906
(24:04)
Zoom Earth - GOES-R Visisble Satellite - 8-7-2023
https://zoom.earth/storms/dora-2023/#map=precipitation/model=icon
(26:30)
Zoom Earth - Pressure - 8-7-2023
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqazNPY2Q1cm5JRHRVcW82b29WLTVqNkZ4ZmNSZ3xBQ3Jtc0tsRUlJX2pFdHRaZTF4YUM5WXhsQ2RfUU9MUmJRYTVmM1l3ci02UjBNelA4QUl2ckdvWkRCblo0MWJSajhLd205Wk10Q3Z4aGdnSGthS1dhTDJwRGFRdHNxQjJmV19pLUNxdE1tSEhrQ2phUVZCSXd3cw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.earth%2Fstorms%2Fdora-2023%2F&v=G5jgTbqHOuA
(32:28)
Shipping emissions may be cooling the planet by modifying clouds
https://newatlas.com/environment/shipping-emissions-planet-pollution-modified-clouds/
(33:05)
Detection of large-scale cloud microphysical changes and evidence for decreasing cloud brightness within a major shipping corridor after implementation of the International Maritime Organization 2020 fuel sulfur regulations
https://egusphere.copernicus.org/preprints/2023/egusphere-2023-971/
(37:13)
Alex Jones agrees, lighters not DEW
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/revelation-of-the-method/
(41:00)
Exctinction Rebellion
https://extinctionrebellion.uk/
(41:53)
Fire-Bombing Drones Keep Firefighters Safe in Prescribed Burns
https://www.govtech.com/products/fire-bombing-drones-keep-firefighters-safe-in-prescribed-burns
(43:41)
Maui fire timeline and warnings: Forecast through engulfment
https://www.khon2.com/always-investigating/maui-fire-timeline-and-warnings-forecast-through-engulfment/
(46:16)
ClimateViewer 3D - Maui 3D Elevation map with lasers, radars, etc
https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=digisonde%2Cdoris%2Cdirected-energy%2Cma-radars%2Cmadis-wind-radar%2Cstar-wars%2Cspacecom%2Ctdwr%2Cvlba%2Cesrl-instruments%2Celf-ulf-vlf&baseLayer=esriAerial&east=-154.37&west=-158.33&north=22.20&south=18.79&mode=globe
(49:11)
What is the foehn effect?
https://youtu.be/pJqQoUXMquQ
(55:08)
Why Did Hawaii Stop Net Metering?
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/video-upload
(1:11:17)
BLACKROCK BUYS CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET:
Laugh in Canadian when people in the US complain about the housing price.
https://www.reddit.com/r/canadahousing/comments/141sqf7/laugh_in_canadian_when_people_in_the_us_complain/
(1:18:27)
Wildfire Research Network Solutions
https://wrn.solutions/
(1:24:10)
Precision Container Aerial Delivery System (PCADS) Firefighting
https://wrn.solutions/publications/Flexattack-PCADS-Brief-USA.pdf
REFERENCES NOT IN THE VIDEO --------------------
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKzYf5JYGnXK/
Incredible Footage: Sailboat Captain Films the Lahaina Fire From the Bay of the Hurricane Inferno
https://youtu.be/3gEPylo0-o8
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos