BACKDRAFT: Maui Fire Facts and Fiction

🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

(06:00)

Security video appears to show what triggered deadly Maui fire l GMA

https://youtu.be/3WEeO6IfFSM

Videos put scrutiny on downed power lines as possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

https://youtu.be/i8v0VsCysEE

(08:16)

Maui Emergency Chief Explains Why No Sirens Alerted Residents To Fast-Approaching Fire

https://www.dailywire.com/news/maui-emergency-chief-explains-why-no-sirens-alerted-residents-to-fast-approaching-fire

(08:20)

Maui Bird Conservation Center

https://www.mauiforestbirds.org/

(12:20)

NASA EODIS Worldview - Detected Fires, Terra & Aqua MODIS, Suomi NPP/VIIRS 8-9-2023

https://go.nasa.gov/3OKDRUD

(14:20)

Satellite Images Map of Maui Wildfires

https://ion.cesium.com/stories/viewer/?id=9108dff4-38bb-43dc-b5a6-e2b3e5f69d1d

(19:40)

Nullschool Wind Map - Surface Wind Speed

https://earth.nullschool.net/#2023/08/08/0200Z/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-156.35,20.84,26582/loc=-156.112,20.906

(21:23)

People escape fire in the ocean - @c0lin.official on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0e-6nLrkW/

(23:58)

Nullschool Wind Map - Mean Sea Level Pressure

https://earth.nullschool.net/#2023/08/08/0200Z/wind/surface/level/overlay=mean_sea_level_pressure/orthographic=-169.38,28.39,1096/loc=-156.112,20.906

(24:04)

Zoom Earth - GOES-R Visisble Satellite - 8-7-2023

https://zoom.earth/storms/dora-2023/#map=precipitation/model=icon

(26:30)

Zoom Earth - Pressure - 8-7-2023

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqazNPY2Q1cm5JRHRVcW82b29WLTVqNkZ4ZmNSZ3xBQ3Jtc0tsRUlJX2pFdHRaZTF4YUM5WXhsQ2RfUU9MUmJRYTVmM1l3ci02UjBNelA4QUl2ckdvWkRCblo0MWJSajhLd205Wk10Q3Z4aGdnSGthS1dhTDJwRGFRdHNxQjJmV19pLUNxdE1tSEhrQ2phUVZCSXd3cw&q=https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.earth%2Fstorms%2Fdora-2023%2F&v=G5jgTbqHOuA

(32:28)

Shipping emissions may be cooling the planet by modifying clouds

https://newatlas.com/environment/shipping-emissions-planet-pollution-modified-clouds/

(33:05)

Detection of large-scale cloud microphysical changes and evidence for decreasing cloud brightness within a major shipping corridor after implementation of the International Maritime Organization 2020 fuel sulfur regulations

https://egusphere.copernicus.org/preprints/2023/egusphere-2023-971/

(37:13)

Alex Jones agrees, lighters not DEW

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/revelation-of-the-method/

(41:00)

Exctinction Rebellion

https://extinctionrebellion.uk/

(41:53)

Fire-Bombing Drones Keep Firefighters Safe in Prescribed Burns

https://www.govtech.com/products/fire-bombing-drones-keep-firefighters-safe-in-prescribed-burns

(43:41)

Maui fire timeline and warnings: Forecast through engulfment

https://www.khon2.com/always-investigating/maui-fire-timeline-and-warnings-forecast-through-engulfment/

(46:16)

ClimateViewer 3D - Maui 3D Elevation map with lasers, radars, etc

https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=digisonde%2Cdoris%2Cdirected-energy%2Cma-radars%2Cmadis-wind-radar%2Cstar-wars%2Cspacecom%2Ctdwr%2Cvlba%2Cesrl-instruments%2Celf-ulf-vlf&baseLayer=esriAerial&east=-154.37&west=-158.33&north=22.20&south=18.79&mode=globe

(49:11)

What is the foehn effect?

https://youtu.be/pJqQoUXMquQ

(55:08)

Why Did Hawaii Stop Net Metering?

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/video-upload

(1:11:17)

BLACKROCK BUYS CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET:

Laugh in Canadian when people in the US complain about the housing price.

https://www.reddit.com/r/canadahousing/comments/141sqf7/laugh_in_canadian_when_people_in_the_us_complain/

(1:18:27)

Wildfire Research Network Solutions

https://wrn.solutions/

(1:24:10)

Precision Container Aerial Delivery System (PCADS) Firefighting

https://wrn.solutions/publications/Flexattack-PCADS-Brief-USA.pdf

REFERENCES NOT IN THE VIDEO --------------------

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKzYf5JYGnXK/

Incredible Footage: Sailboat Captain Films the Lahaina Fire From the Bay of the Hurricane Inferno

https://youtu.be/3gEPylo0-o8





Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos



