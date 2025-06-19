Breaking Free from Subconscious Control with Kymberley Carter-Paige

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode Two, Anxiety & Trauma Hypnotherapist Kymberley Carter-Paige explores how to dismantle automatic subconscious programming, empowering us to resist future manipulation. We examine the post-Covid world’s confusion and unpack humanity’s susceptibility to widespread psychological control over the past five years.
For more information please visit Kymberley Carter-Paige's website: https://www.anxietynomore.world
Episode One: https://rumble.com/v6unsar-kymberley-carter-paige-anxiety-and-trauma-hypnotherapy-specialist.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
To support FreeNZ: https://freenz.carrd.co