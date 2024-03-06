DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE | Sekulow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE | American Center for Law and Justice
The fiasco in Fulton County continues. A new witness, Cobb County Co-Chief Deputy District Attorney Cindi Lee Yeager, has emerged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ disqualification case. The witness’ proposed testimony shows that Willis may have engaged in obstruction of justice regarding testimony about her alleged improper relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.
Yeager’s testimony would directly contradict Willis’ timeline. Will the Georgia judge allow this testimony before deciding whether Willis will be removed from her case against President Donald Trump for 2020 election interference?