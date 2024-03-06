BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE | Sekulow
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
82 views • 03/06/2024

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE  |  American Center for Law and Justice


The fiasco in Fulton County continues. A new witness, Cobb County Co-Chief Deputy District Attorney Cindi Lee Yeager, has emerged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ disqualification case. The witness’ proposed testimony shows that Willis may have engaged in obstruction of justice regarding testimony about her alleged improper relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.


Yeager’s testimony would directly contradict Willis’ timeline. Will the Georgia judge allow this testimony before deciding whether Willis will be removed from her case against President Donald Trump for 2020 election interference? 

Keywords
perjurycompromisedlied under oathgeo trackingfani willismisconduct hearing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy