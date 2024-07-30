© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lou Engle Joins Amanda Grace: Prophetic Conversations, Calling All Esthers!
Amanda and Lou Engle of Lou Engle Ministries and ‘A Million Women’ event, talk about current events and Esthers called to rise up in the nation at this time. The Lord is summoning A Million Women, Esthers, young and old with their husbands and children to gather in Washington DC on the Day of Atonement, in a last stand moment for the nation. Go to https://amillionwomen.org/ to learn more about the event happening in Oct. Tune in July 29 at 5pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners