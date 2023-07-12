DOJ ARRESTS WHISTLEBLOWER WHO KNOWS ABOUT CHINESE MONEY TO BIDENS





Just when you think the Biden Administration could not act more corrupt, they set a new record for sleaze. This time the corrupt Department of Justice arrested the whistleblower who claims he has insider knowledge about Chinese money flowing to the Biden family.

Doc Burkhart is home recuperating from a weekend accident in his home. He’s feeling better but needs to rest some more. TruNews podcast producer Eddie is here again to sit in for Doc. We’'ll start today’s TruNews with a Times of Israel article about the arrest of a Biden crime family whistleblower.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/11/23