If you reject Christ & His words, this will happen to you!

The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 18, 2024.





There are 52 countries in the world that bans the Bible:

https://lovepackages.org/bibles-dangerous-illegal-covert/





The popes of the Vatican have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books to read in 1229 and 1545.





At the Council of Toulouse (1229 A.D), papal church leaders ruled: "We prohibit laymen possessing copies of the Old and New Testament ... We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." "'The lords of the districts shall carefully seek out the heretics in dwellings, hovels, and forests, and even their underground retreats shall be entirely wiped out." Pope Gregory IX, Council Tolosanum, 1229 A.D.





The Council of Trent (1545-1564) placed the Bible on its list of prohibited books, and forbade any person to read the Bible without a license from a Roman Catholic bishop or inquisitor. The Council added these words: "That if any one shall dare to read or keep in his possession that book, without such a license, he shall not receive absolution till he has given it up to his ordinary."





"Since it is clear from experience that if the Sacred Books are permitted everywhere and without discrimination in the vernacular (in the common language of the people, D.R.) there will by reasons of the boldness of men arise therefrom more harm than good..." Canons and Decrees of the Council of Trent, p. 274.





What will happen to those who reject Christ prior to His glorious return? In Mark 8:38, Christ says: Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.





In Matthew 24:51, Christ adds: And shall cut him asunder, and appoint him his portion with the hypocrites: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.





If you reject Christ and refuse to repent of your sins, which is the transgression of the law of God, His holy ten commandments, you will be part of the second death in Revelation 21:8. And thus, you will miss out on being with your God, King, Savior and Creator forevermore. There will be no second chance for you to get right with Christ.





Get right with God. Get right with Christ Who is our Mediator and Intercessor between God and man.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington