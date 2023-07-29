DTR S6 EP 534: Archetype of a Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Given that one of the most popular forms of entertainment are claims that often result in frauds, we as a population need to understand the cause and effect models of this ongoing and every increasing trend. In this episode, we break down many of the common archetypes associated with "hoaxes" so that we may better determine fun from fiction. Enjoy.