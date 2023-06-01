How Our Lady will Help Her True Devotees During the End of Time Persecution! 17th C. Prophecy!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 31, 2023





St. Louis Grignion de Montfort is the author of the famous True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin, one of the Marian works par excellence in Church history.





Beyond the devotional aspects, this saint prophetically narrates how the opposition between the devil and the Virgin Mary will be exacerbated at the end of time and how Our Lady will help Christians by distributing special graces in the midst of persecution of the Church.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8aRGqqyXJg



