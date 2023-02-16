In this fifth part, Pastor John brings out that when God called Moses to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt, He already knew their descendants would get into idolatry, lose the Promised Land and be taken into captivity. God’s plan was not to give the Israelite's a land in which to live and have a good time but to make Israel a nation through which God could preserve His word and bring in the Messiah.

God abandoned the ten northern tribes because of their spiritual pollution and worked through a remnant of the tribes of Judah and Benjamin. He raised up four major prophets out of Jerusalem to give solid teaching about the coming Messiah and how to live pleasing to God. Their writings did not focus on the land but on the hearts of the people and how God would send the Messiah to fulfill the sacrificial laws and bring the Israelite's and the Gentiles under a New Covenant.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1172.pdf

RLJ-1172 -- FEBRUARY 8, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 5A: The Prophets

