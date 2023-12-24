As promised, while many are celebrating their festival of saturnalia, we have a chance to get caught up on some much needed work around here, so here's another inspirational from some years back, this one made into this video about five years ago, we actually had this copy written when it was first put together.
We hope you enjoy all of these, with a couple more to come, Father willing 🤗
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.