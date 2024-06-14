Crisis Call: How We Help in Times of Need. 💬

🎙️ https://ln.run/M2QLL

When someone reaches out in crisis, our primary goal is understanding their situation. Here's what we typically do:

1. Identify the Cause: We talk to them to figure out what's brought them to this crisis point.🗣️

2. Safety Risk Assessment: We ask important questions:

- Are you having suicidal or homicidal thoughts? 💬

- Do you have any means, plan, or intent to hurt yourself or others?

3. Provide Comfort and Validation: Once safety is established, we spend time comforting them, ensuring they feel heard and validated.🤗

🧡 You're not alone. 🧡

Matthew Moody, the President of Mental Health America of Arizona and a licensed counselor in Arizona, shares his insights on this process. 🌟

