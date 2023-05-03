BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Simple Physics of 9/11: David Chandler Physics Teacher is Back!
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 05/03/2023

Easy Lessons Drawn from the Destruction of the World Trade Center Skyscrapers - by David Chandler


He is best known for his measurements demonstrating the absolute freefall of World Trade Center Building 7, proving that NISTs claims about that building were false.


His work forced NIST to correct their final report to admit that the building came down in freefall, even though they continue to deny its clear implications.


David has authored and co-authored a number of scientific papers related to 9/11, including Destruction of the World Trade Center North Tower and Fundamental Physics.


He has also created a large number of videos analyzing various moving components in the World Trade Centerincluding the ones he custom-made for my 9/11:Blueprint for Truth presentation which I have given now more than 650 times around the world! His videos are free to watch now on YouTube & BitChute.


He maintains a website hosting his own research in collaboration with several other researchers at911speakout.org.


******************************


David has earned a Bachelors degree in physics from Harvey Mudd College, a Masters degree in education from Claremont Graduate University, and another one in Mathematics from California Polytechnic University!A few years ago he retired from 35 years of teaching physics and mathematics at the high school and college levels.


Since about 2007 he has been active as a researcher with the science wing of the 9/11 Truth Movement.For a number of years he worked directly with Architects and Engi

CSID: fb105f784e51fecf

 ...

CSID: b2844133475af53c



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy