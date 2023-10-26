STARVATION as a Weapon of War Being Used Against Gaza Civilians - Just 2% of Usual Food Delivered to Gaza Since Siege

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starvation as weapon of war being used against Gaza civilians - Oxfam (https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/starvation-weapon-war-being-used-against-gaza-civilians-oxfam):
- Just 2 percent of usual food delivered to Gaza since siege imposed.
Starvation is being used as a weapon of war against Gaza civilians, Oxfam said today as it renewed its call for food, water, fuel and other essentials to be allowed to enter.
- Israel have also destroyed with missile strikes least two bakeries and several UN food storages.