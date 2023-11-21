[Aug 15, 2018] TFR - 130 - Revolutionary Radio: Government Documents Admit Flat Earth

The audio for this broadcast was taken from a video I uploaded to my YouTube channel on July 31, 2018:https://www.brighteon.com/487b58a2-89ce-478d-9ae0-17ff6e8f6252

My video was a re-edit of Pastor Dean Odle’s original video. His first presentation was posted on June 10, 2018, and I decided to edit it, re-organizing the various documents he showed into chronological order. I also inserted a few clips from the follow-up presentation he did on June 17, 2018 into this one to drive a few points he was making a litter harder. Below are the links to his original, unedited presentations:

June 10 – Government Documents Admit Flat Earth:

https://www.brighteon.com/4145e064-4c6f-44f5-9fc0-53194d8a9b15



June 17 – Isinglass, “Space” & the Firmament:

https://www.brighteon.com/dd31477a-8283-4b8f-93a9-bff52fb101cd



And if interested, below is a TXT file that includes the documents mentioned in this broadcast:





website: www.testingtheglobe.com/media/FE-Military-Gov-Do

https://tinyurl.com/MilGovDocsFE