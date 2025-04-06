110 Stories [2002]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I remember on the 3rd day I think it was, we could hear tapping underground. At first I thought it was the generator pumps but it wasn't because they were doing SOS codes and they could hear people tapping back. They worked on that spot for like 4 or 5 hrs. but they couldn't get to anyone, it was 50 or 100 ft. of concrete." - Alison Thompson