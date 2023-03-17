BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reuters reports that the Biden administration has demanded that TikTok's CCP owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible U.S. ban
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bqg8vb7d8

03/16/2023 Reuters reports that the Biden administration has demanded that TikTok's CCP owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible U.S. ban. The move comes amid fears that the popular social media app could pass user data to the Chinese government, which TikTok vehemently denies.

03/16/2023 路透社报道称，拜登政府已要求抖音的中国股东出售股份，否则可能面临在美国被禁的风险。此举是因为担心这一广受欢迎的社交媒体应用程序可能将用户数据传递给中共，但抖音对此予以强烈否认。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
