The Power Of The Streets

Next lesson in the totalitarianism playbook: color revolutions are coordinated, not organic.
We the people pay for it.
Our $ is being laundered to create/underwrite the chaos as well as the gaslighting.
The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.
It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.
Don’t fall for it.
We have a common enemy — and evil has a signature.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4rpmtk-the-left-gets-a-smackdown-in-court-ep.-2238-04262024.html