Rainbow Bridge: Signs and lying wonders - Truth hidden in plain site (12/6/23)
HardTruths
HardTruths
22 followers
1
27 views • 6 months ago

This world gets crazier everyday. Truth is truly stranger then fiction! Deep dive into the inner meanings of what happened on that bridge. Links below


Niagara Video

https://youtu.be/OdDFvRCoIJ8


Thanksgiving video

https://youtu.be/gzBoAPhBNzU


Links used in video

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=rainbow+bridge+attack&ia=web | rainbow bridge attack at DuckDuckGo

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/authorities-monitoring-incident-bridge-niagara-falls-ny-governor-says-2023-11-22/ | Fiery Rainbow Bridge car crash at US-Canada border kills 2; terrorism ruled out | Reuters

https://globalnews.ca/news/10109176/kiss-concert-toronto-cancelled/ | KISS concert in Toronto cancelled as Paul Stanley deals with the flu | Globalnews.ca

https://twitter.com/LiveNationON/status/1727416446861607223/photo/1 | Live Nation Ontario on X: "Due to an illness in the band party, KISS is unable to perform tonight in Toronto. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.

https://t.co/EgNRPVEFOD" / X

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermes | Hermes - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loki | Loki - Wikipedia

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=leave+the+world+behind&ia=web | leave the world behind at DuckDuckGo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leave_the_World_Behind_(film) | Leave the World Behind (film) - Wikipedia

https://deadline.com/2022/04/higher-ground-boards-sam-esmails-netflix-pic-leave-the-world-behind-1235002731/ | Higher Ground Boards Sam Esmail’s Netflix Pic ‘Leave The World Behind’ – Deadline

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Factory | American Factory - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Higher_Ground_Productions | Higher Ground Productions - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/End_of_the_Road_World_Tour | End of the Road World Tour - Wikipedia

https://biblehub.com/kjv/luke/10.htm | Luke 10 KJVhttps://biblehub.com/kjv/mark/5.htm | Mark 5 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/6.htm | Revelation 6 KJV

https://biblehub.com/greek/5331.htm | Strong's Greek: 5331. φαρμακεία (pharmakeia) -- the use of medicine, drugs or spells

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skull_and_Bones | Skull and Bones - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Haven,_Connecticut#/media/File:East_Rock_from_SSS_Hall,_October_17,_2008.jpg | East Rock from SSS Hall, October 17, 2008 - New Haven, Connecticut - Wikipedia

https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_thessalonians/2.htm | 2 Thessalonians 2 KJV

Keywords
false godsthorkissrainbow bridgeniagara fallsragnorok
