CANADIAN POLICE SERVE COFFEE TO FOREIGN TERRORISTS

I thought I would point out the obvious that the police in Canada will serve coffee to Hamas supporters who are anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-Canada, yet the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is willing to arm themselves with machine guns and extra ammunition to intimidate Canadian citizens who actually pay their taxes to get them to stop protesting the new tax that they cannot afford.
Why are we still funding police departments in Canada?