MSM IS ABLE TO MESMERIZE AND PROGRAM YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY LIKE A HYPNOTIST!

This came from a conversation with mom this morning. She mentioned the Trump assasination plot and instantly started running through every
single detail her TV told her yesterday. It's mind boggling how she's
able to recite these details!
If you try explaining anything to them, they literally have no idea what you're talking about so they never can gain any traction. It's maddening. Especially when it's your mom!
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report