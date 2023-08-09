Evacuation from the Damaged and Burning "Bradley" from the Ukrainian First Person

Evacuation from the damaged and burning "Bradley" from the first person.

Bradley M2 ran into a mine, the hull bottom reinforced with anti-mine steel plate did not helpFirst, those sitting in the troop compartment of the burning BMP try to lower the jammed ramp, but it turns out to open only the hatch in it. Then one of the burnt crew members, who lost both legs, is taken out of the car and assisted. The man did not survive from his wounds. Also, at least one other enemy soldier received severe burns and leg wounds.