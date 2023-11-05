© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes: Visual presentation of the UN Ceasefire Resolution. The US is baaically the only one fully backing Israel at the expense of evaporating all diplomatic relations with the Middle East. We are pushing the whole ME into the arms of China and Russia. There is no benefit in supporting Israel. #IsraelPalestineConflict #Palestine #GazaGenocide
