⚡️FBI agent Mason: "high powered bolt action rifle" was recovered in wooded area after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, along with shoe impressions & a palm print

UPDATE: Photos of the young suspect and rifle are online. Found at NYT, maybe at other media outlets by now?
⚡️- FBI agent Beau Mason confirmed that a "high powered bolt action rifle" was recovered in a wooded area after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, along with shoe impressions and a palm print
Authorities also say they have "clear" images and video of the suspect, described as "college age," but will not release them at this time.
Adding:
The gunman who shot Charlie Kirk was positioned on a rooftop, a Utah Department of Public Safety spokesman said:
“We tracked the suspect’s movements through the university campus, then up a stairwell to the roof and across to the spot from where he opened fire.”
🐻 Wow. Not like everyone knew that 2 hours after he got shot, but thanks for the info.