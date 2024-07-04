BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who Was Jephthah and Why Is He Important?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 10 months ago

Join us in today's devotional as we explore the inspiring story of Jephthah from the Bible, a man known for his unwavering commitment to faith despite his difficult circumstances. We'll delve into the book of Judges to uncover valuable lessons on how faith requires steadfast dedication and trust in God, even when challenges arise. Through a detailed reading and analysis of the scriptural passages, we'll see how Jephthah's faithfulness was a testament to God's enduring support and guidance.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:28 Reflecting on Past Devotions
01:16 Introducing the Commitment of Faith
01:46 Living for Jesus: A Song of Devotion
02:43 Challenges of Living for Jesus
03:02 Jephthah: A Man of Faith
04:17 Jephthah's Early Life and Struggles
05:47 Jephthah's Leadership and Battle
12:15 Jephthah's Vow and Its Consequences
15:10 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
bible studybarakchristian faithchristian devotiongospel messagegideonbible teachingsgileadliving for jesusdescriptfaith commitmentheroes of faithbook of judgesold testament storiesfaith and commitmentbiblical charactersinspirational bible storieshebrews chapter 11and samsonammonites and israelitesvow to goddevotional series
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy