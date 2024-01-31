Newsmax | On Tuesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Ric Grenell joins to talk about the tensions in the Middle East after Iran's drone strike, discuss the Biden administration's response to the attack, and more on NEWSMAX.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Ric Grenell completely obliterates the Biden administration for its response to Iran's drone strike
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.