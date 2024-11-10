Russian soldiers interrogated a group of people, who were forced to fight for Kiev, captured in the Kursk region, and all of them were “Volunteers,” who were caught on the streets by Ukrainian military commissars. As the Russian Marine Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces said, they successfully fought off Ukrainian armed formations in one of the zones, which tried to approach the state border every day, defeating their positions together with NATO-made hardware. As a result of the fighting, Marines managed to seize their Western-made weapons, flags, and personal belongings. In addition to the captured, the enemy left their killed and wounded comrades in their positions, retreating without even looking back.

Here's what is known about the daily situation in the Kursk region. Almost all of the “Volunteers” were old and were sent to the Kursk trenches without any preparation, including even women, as shown in footage released by Russian military correspondents and the Russian Defense Ministry on November 9. Now, Russian interrogations reveal what should not have happened to them, and the difficult conditions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are in contrast to what Ukraine report in the media.

