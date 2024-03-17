How big is Russia’s nuclear arsenal? REUTERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 13, 2024
President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and that if the US sent troops to Ukraine the move would be considered a significant escalation of the war. But how big is Russia’s nuclear arsenal?
