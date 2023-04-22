© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sudanese Air Force strikes at the rebellious Rapid Reaction Forces on the territory of the Khartoum airport. The authorities closed the country's airspace until April 30.
A Saudi Arabian Navy ship arrived in Port Sudan to evacuate its citizens, as well as citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Libya.
The declared 72-hour truce for the evacuation of foreign citizens is poorly observed.