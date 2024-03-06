Apocalypse Watch E143: SCOTUS 9-0 Leads to Glorious Liberal Meltdowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keghead returns to Apocalypse Watch with tales from his historic trip to Washington, D.C. The Watchers get a kick out of liberal meltdowns from the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling that upholds the Constitutional principle that a person is presumed innocent until they're proven guilty. A quick raspberry to Victoria Nuland as she jumps from the sinking Biden ship.