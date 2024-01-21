Create New Account
Hang on! The WEF really just said this! Klaus Schwab honestly think you’re stupid _ Redacted News
You think the economy is bad? You're wrong and you're fine! That's what the World Economic Forum is telling you with their new way of measuring an economy. If you can't pay for groceries, just count your country's inclusivity and ecological score and you'll feel better! 


