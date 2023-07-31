Business Podcasts | How to Effectively Manage Employees On the Planet Earth In a Sustainable & Win-Win Way!!!

10 of the Key Revenue Producing Activities to Used Grow A Business:

ACTIVITY #1 - Gather Objective Google Reviews from REAL Clients

ACTIVITY #2 - Gather Objective Video Reviews from REAL Clients

ACTIVITY #3 - Conduct the Weekly Group Interview

ACTIVITY #4 - Write Original HTML Website Content to Optimize the REAL Website

ACTIVITY #5 - Pull the Weekly Tracking Statistics

ACTIVITY #6 - Schedule a Daily Huddle

ACTIVITY #7 - Verify That the Online Advertisements

ACTIVITY #8 - Schedule a Time for Weekly Staff Training

ACTIVITY #9 - Conduct Our Weekly Call Recording / Sales Meeting

ACTIVITY #10 - Schedule a Weekly All-Staff Meeting

Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html

Entrepreneurship 101:

Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve

Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve

Step 3 - Sell the Solution

Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It

How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?

Step 1 - Improve Your Branding

Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System

Website

Pre-Written Emails

Dream 100 Marketing System

Pre-Written Script

Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow

Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting

Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet

