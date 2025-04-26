BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solar flares, Sunspots and Tornadoes 👀
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 4 months ago

Solar flares, Sunspots and Tornadoes 👀

A DOZEN SUNSPOT GROUPS: Today, there are twelve sunspot groups on the solar disk. That's a large number. However, they all have stable magnetic fields that pose little threat for strong flares. Solar activity should remain low throughout the weekend.

MONSTER TORNADO ON THE SUN: On Earth, the most dangerous tornadoes are rated F5. On the sun, they can be hundreds of times worse. David Wilson photographed this twister, big enough to swallow our entire planet, from his backyard observatory in Inverness, Scotland

"I was recording this monster all day on April 24th when I noticed the central stem grow brighter until it let go at about 1300UT," says Wilson. "It looked like a huge swirl of plasma went round the stem and flew into space."

Wind speeds in this monster top 150,000 mph. If we rated it on the Fujita scale, it would be a F100, at least. The structure of the twister is not defined by wind, however. Tornadoes on the sun are controlled by magnetism. Solar magnetic fields twist in a furious spiral, dragging clouds of plasma around and hurling them into space when they become overtorqued.

Tornadoes on the sun have been seen before, but this one is unusually large--a monster, indeed.

Keywords
earthquakesvolcanoessunspotssolar flaresand tornadoes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy