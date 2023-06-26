BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Honoring the Memory of Our Miscarried Babies Honors Our Heavenly Father - Katie Cheshire
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 06/26/2023

Katie Cheshire is the mother of eight children on Earth and nine babies in heaven. She chose to homeschool all eight of her kids and is a huge advocate for entrusting a woman’s womb to the Lord. Katie shares the hardships of walking through her nine miscarriages, and how she looked to the wisdom of God and His Word through those experiences. Katie also offers some advice about what women can do to help themselves address underlying problems that may be contributing to miscarriages or infertility. She recommends working with a naturopath doctor and focusing on balancing hormones. Katie additionally encourages women to talk openly about their babies who have passed away. The best verses offering hope can be found in Psalm 27:13-14.



TAKEAWAYS


Katie recommends the book I’ll Hold You In Heaven: Healing and Hope for the Parent Who Has Lost a Child through Miscarriage, Stillbirth, Abortion or Early Infant Death by Jack Hayford


It’s an honor to carry any life inside your body, no matter how short their time was here on Earth


When we talk about our miscarried babies, we honor life and we honor God and it helps us heal


Katie recommends checking for MTHFR mutations by visiting a doctor who could diagnose the condition and give solutions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

COL1972 (get 10% off with code CCM): https://bit.ly/COLCCM

BHN Formulas (Progesterone Product): https://bhnformulas.com/

I’ll Hold You in Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/43VpinT

Folate and B12 (Katie’s favorite): https://bit.ly/3X7wLNX

Another Good Folate Option: https://bit.ly/43JRsls


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
godheavenabortionscriptureinfertilityfertilityheavenly fatherinfant deathstillbirthtina griffincounter culture mom showkatie cheshiremiscarried babies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy