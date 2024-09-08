BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
250 Year Anniversary of Carpenters' Hall 1774 Prayer! #Prayer250
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
8 months ago

250 Year Anniversary of Carpenters' Hall 1774 Prayer!

At 9 am on September 7, 1774, delegates from 12 of the 13 colonies gathered at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia in a powerful display of unity in response to what the colonists called intolerable acts by the British Government. History tells us that first, they gathered and prayed.


250 years later again, "We the People" find ourselves at a crossroads. Our response is to vote, but first, we must pray. We encourage you to join us in prayer at the exact time and location that our forefathers gathered in Philadelphia 250 years ago. Their Psalm 35 prayer and work during the next two months changed the course of history. We call on Christians across this nation to pray.


NC Faith & Freedom is partnering with Christian Civics Training, American Unhinged Radio, and We The Sheeple mark the 250th anniversary of the First Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Read More and connect with everyone in this show: https://www.resistancechicks.com/prayer-250/

Keywords
american historyappeal to heavendr john diamondamerican unhingeddonica hudsoncraig seibertpsalm 35we the sheeplechristian civicsnc faith and freedom
