Our Lady of Akita's Warning and Message for Our Time

Quo Vadis

Apr 5, 2023

The approved messages of Mary to Sister Agnes Sasagawa in Akita, Japan from June 12, 1973 until Sept. 15, 1981.

The message of Our Lady was renewed this past October 2019.

Bishop John Ito approved the supernatural nature of this event and the messages on April 22, 1984

It began, in 1973 with 101 instances of a statue of Mary bleeding and weeping followed by messages of from Guardian Angel and Our Lady to Sister Agnes Sasagawa

In December 1975, her Guardian Angel: said, "Do not be surprised to see the Blessed Virgin weeping.

She weeps because she wishes the conversion of the greatest number. She desires that souls be consecrated to Jesus. ”

On September 28, 1981, her Guardian Angel explained the meaning of the weeping statue: "There is a meaning to the figure 101 (the number of times the statue wept).

This signifies that sin came into the world by a woman and it is also by a woman that salvation came into the world.

The zero between the two signifies the Eternal God who is from all eternity until eternity.

The first one represents Eve, and the last, the Virgin Mary. "

On August 3, 1973 Mary revealed to Sister Sasagawa: "My daughter, my novice, do you love the Lord?

If you love the Lord, listen to what I have to say to you. . .

Many men in this world afflict the Lord.

I desire souls to console Him to soften the anger of the Heavenly Father.

I wish, with my Son, for souls who will repair by their suffering and their poverty for the sinners and ingrates. "

"In order that the world might know His anger, the Heavenly Father is preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind.

With my Son I have intervened so many times to appease the wrath of the Father.

I have prevented the coming of calamities by offering Him the sufferings of the Son on the Cross, His Precious Blood, and beloved souls who console Him forming a cohort of victim souls. Prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices can soften the Father's anger…

Offer in reparation (whatever God may send) for sins.

Let each one endeavor, according to capacity and position, to offer herself entirely to the Lord. "

"As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity.

It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never seen before.

Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful.

The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead.

The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son.

Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary.

With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests. "

What is the purpose of the message about chastisements?

God does not need to punish us. God leaves mankind free.

Good choices result in good consequences while evil choices cause evil consequences to good and bad alike: War famine, persecution of the good.

The Purpose of the Message of Chastisement is this: The future is not irrevocably set, and we can change world events and save souls if we answer the call of Our Lady.

On October 13, Mary then warned of the impending dangers for the Church.

"The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops.

The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres. . .

Churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

"The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God.

The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness.

If sins increase in number and gravity, there will be no longer pardon for them"

"Pray very much the prayers of the Rosary.

I alone am able still to save you from the calamities which approach.

Those who place their confidence in me will be saved. "

In 1977, Pope Saint Paul VI stated that: “The tail of the devil is functioning in the disintegration of the Catholic world.

The darkness of Satan has entered and spread throughout the Catholic Church even to its summit.

Apostasy, loss of faith, is spreading throughout the world and into its highest levels in the Church. ”

WHAT IS MARY ASKING OF US?

First, consecrate yourself to Mary and live the consecration by living a personal relationship with Mary in imitation of Jesus’ relationship with her

Then, pray the Rosary every day.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxpEmAS1H-E