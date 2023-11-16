BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“If your brother or sister[a] sins against you, rebuke them; Morning Manna - Nov 14, 2023 - Luke 17:3-4 - Forgiveness
43 views • 11/16/2023

Luke 17:3-4

New International Version

3 So watch yourselves.

“If your brother or sister[a] sins against you, rebuke them; and if they repent, forgive them. 4 Even if they sin against you seven times in a day and seven times come back to you saying ‘I repent,’ you must forgive them.”

1 Timothy 5:20  https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=rebuke&version=NIV 

But those elders who are sinning you are to reprove before everyone, so that the others may take warning. It is a Christian responsibility to rebuke, exhort, and encourage each other to remain faithful to the calling we have in Christ. It becomes necessary to rebuke another believer when they have a habitual pattern of sin in their life.1 However, there is a right and a wrong way to rebuke someone. Wrong rebuking stems from pride, anger, malice, jealousy, or another selfish attitude. The goal of an unscriptural rebuke is to injure, shame, or otherwise injure a Christian brother or sister, often with hypocrisy involved.2 To rebuke well, we must ask God to help us reprove and rebuke with compassion and hope, to speak the truth in love.



