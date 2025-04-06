God's Plan for Me (Garden Of Eden Project)

This year - we are completing of our first model community.

You can join a community, or you can START ONE and WE WILL HELP.

Current membership is $400/mo to HELP OUT and be grandfathered at that price for TWO YEARS.





We are taking ONE member on at that rate - then $500, $600 and so on to our FUNDING GOAL.





Funding goal: $1,000/per month for 24 months then BILL FREE FOR LIFE.

How will we do it? We'll take your 10 hours per week and turn a profit with almost NO OVERHEAD - no labor cost. No electric cost. Internet is DIRT CHEAP.

You will be OUT OF "the matrix" and never have to exchange ANOTHER DOLLAR.





We will create at least half a dozen of these communities in the SLV area - be able to travel around to them and secure EVERYTHING WE NEED TO not just survive what is coming - but THRIVE when it comes!





We are very serious about what we're doing!

DM me on telegram for more details @vinceableworld