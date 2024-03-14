State Leaders Urge Governor to Sign Bipartisan Bill Making Homeownership More Affordable

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – Members of the media are invited to join House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, and people impacted by the housing crisis at a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. to address the urgent need for Governor Hobbs to sign HB 2570, the “Arizona Starter Homes Act,” into law.

The “Arizona Starter Homes Act,” sponsored by Leaders Biasiucci and Borrelli, is a bipartisan-supported solution to the state’s housing crisis, aiming to make the dream of homeownership a reality for countless Arizonans who are currently being priced out of the market. With the median home price in Arizona soaring to $430,000 due to a significant housing shortage, this legislation seeks to address the issue by increasing supply and reducing unnecessary costs imposed by local municipalities.

HB 2570 was passed by the House and Senate with bipartisan support and sent to the governor.

This event is open to members of the news media. Speakers will address relevant questions following their remarks.

Date:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m.

***TODAY 11:30AM***

State Leaders Urge Governor to Sign Bipartisan Bill Making Homeownership More Affordable

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – Members of the media are invited to join House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, and people impacted by the housing crisis at a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. to address the urgent need for Governor Hobbs to sign HB 2570, the “Arizona Starter Homes Act,” into law.

The “Arizona Starter Homes Act,” sponsored by Leaders Biasiucci and Borrelli, is a bipartisan-supported solution to the state’s housing crisis, aiming to make the dream of homeownership a reality for countless Arizonans who are currently being priced out of the market. With the median home price in Arizona soaring to $430,000 due to a significant housing shortage, this legislation seeks to address the issue by increasing supply and reducing unnecessary costs imposed by local municipalities.

HB 2570 was passed by the House and Senate with bipartisan support.

MAAP Real Talk Show Copyright 2024

Producer George Nemeh

Thanks to the generous support of grassroots patriots like YOU, MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Is working hard EVERY DAY to build a MASSIVE True Grassroots Movement Through the Flow of Accurate Truthful Information's -- to get out the vote for our Pro-America Movement in 2023, 2024, and beyond!

Please make your MOST GENEROUS gift of $25, $50, $75, $100, or more today to help MAAP REAL TALK SHOW do MORE THAN EVER to save America this year.

Thank you for standing with me in this fight.

Check to: MAAP Real Talk Show.

All Postage Mail send to:

10115 E. Bell Rd Ste 107-494

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260