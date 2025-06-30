RT News - June 30 2025 6AM GMT

June 30, 2025

rt.com





Ramping up the pressure - Serbian protesters block roads and bridges across the country and demand snap elections in the second night of mass anti-government demonstrations. RT visits an Iranian prison in ruins - one week after an IDF attack on the facility killed at least 71 people. A prime suspect in the Moscow Crocus city hall terror attack, which claimed lives of 149 people, confesses that Ukraine's current leadership organized the assault. The new British intelligence agency chief is revealed to have Nazi ancestors, as her grandfather collaborated with the Third Reich.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515