RT News - June 30 2025 6AM GMT
126 views • 2 months ago

June 30, 2025

rt.com


Ramping up the pressure - Serbian protesters block roads and bridges across the country and demand snap elections in the second night of mass anti-government demonstrations. RT visits an Iranian prison in ruins - one week after an IDF attack on the facility killed at least 71 people. A prime suspect in the Moscow Crocus city hall terror attack, which claimed lives of 149 people, confesses that Ukraine's current leadership organized the assault. The new British intelligence agency chief is revealed to have Nazi ancestors, as her grandfather collaborated with the Third Reich.


