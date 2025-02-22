Please Support Our Sponsors!

Open Borders: The Only Solution to America's Border Quagmire?

With Jacob Hornberger, Esq., Founder, Future of Freedom Foundation

FFF.org

Most Americans are glad to see the illegal immigrants finally being deported. They are responsible for the rising tide of crime, for job losses, and much more. But is this true?

Charles Kuck and Alex Nowrasteh didn’t think so, when they warned Freedom Hub in 2019 against over-reacting to immigration alarmism. Neither did writer Becky Akers and Wendy Thomson, when decrying the following year the dangers of government airport screening. Now it’s Mr. Hornberger’s turn to warn us against Big Gov’t at the border.

As Ms. Akers said in her presentation above, there’s no federal immigration control power in our Constitution. Crime, welfare and jobs all make important topics around immigration, but what about Ron Paul’s warning from the 2008 presidential campaign - that walls built to exclude foreigners easily can morph into cages to prohibit escape from domestic tyranny? What if eVerify to check legal workers merely enables the globalists’ behavior coercing, SMART digital prison? If so, then it’s not just about keeping South-of-the-border gangbangers or Middle East terrorists out of the country, and we have a lot of implications to consider.

This will not make Jacob’s first foray at Freedom Hub.

Indeed, he has presented four times already, on:

• America’s golden age a century ago;

• The libertarian opportunity via opposing the plandemic tyranny;

• His 2020 presidential campaign (which Freedom Hub supported) (5); and

• The JFK assassination conspiracy - on which Trump now has ordered disclosure.

Jacob has long contended that there is but one solution to America's decades-old border crisis and the death, suffering, and police state that comes with it. That solution is open borders -- that is, the abolition of the Border Patrol, ICE, and all restrictions on the free movements of goods, services, and people across borders. Can that work?