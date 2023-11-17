Move Over 50 Cent & Run-D.M.C., Álvaro Vega Can Top Your Rhyme

John-Henry Westen





Nov 16, 2023





New and old hip-hop celebrities 50 Cent, Run-D.M.C. and others may have sensational talents and catchy rhymes, but emerging rap star Álvaro Vega enjoys a distinct advantage in the formation of his music: inspiration from his deeply-held Catholic faith. A former seminarian, Álvaro Vega — under the pseudonym 'Communion' — has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel through music while conveying unapologetically pro-life and Catholic messages. Incorporating Bible verses and catechetical themes into his lyrics, Vega aims to create a sound that appeals to a much broader audience than traditional hip-hop alone. Join John-Henry Westen now as he discusses with Álvaro Vega his background, the events that led him to a life in music, and why Vega uses rap as his chosen medium to evangelize the culture.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3w5lcm-move-over-50-cent-and-run-d.m.c.-lvaro-vega-can-top-your-rhyme.html