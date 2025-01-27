Discover The Significance Of Conviction - A Message On Repentance, Salvation, And Trusting In God.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in this uplifting episode where we explore the importance of conviction through biblical stories and teachings. We start with a beautiful hymn by John Sams, and then delve into why conviction is crucial for true repentance and salvation. Learn how the Holy Spirit works to show us our sins and guide us towards Jesus. Through scripture from 2 Corinthians, John, and Genesis, we see how Satan blinds us spiritually and how the Holy Spirit helps us see our wrongs and brings us closer to God. Don't miss this inspirational message that reminds us to always trust and obey the Lord.
00:00Introduction and Opening Blessing
01:08The Importance of Conviction
01:50The Role of the Holy Spirit in Conviction
02:58Biblical Examples of Conviction
04:58The Fall of Man and Spiritual Blindness
06:12The Consequences of Disobedience
08:20The Power of Conviction and the Holy Spirit
08:59Final Thoughts and Call to Action