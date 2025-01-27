Discover The Significance Of Conviction - A Message On Repentance, Salvation, And Trusting In God.

Join us in this uplifting episode where we explore the importance of conviction through biblical stories and teachings. We start with a beautiful hymn by John Sams, and then delve into why conviction is crucial for true repentance and salvation. Learn how the Holy Spirit works to show us our sins and guide us towards Jesus. Through scripture from 2 Corinthians, John, and Genesis, we see how Satan blinds us spiritually and how the Holy Spirit helps us see our wrongs and brings us closer to God. Don't miss this inspirational message that reminds us to always trust and obey the Lord.

