Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Easy times creates weak men! Read the description box
channel image
Battle Axe of Yah
72 Subscribers
9 views
Published 25 days ago

NOTE: I SAID THAT THE MILITARY WAS DISGUSTING  WRONG

II SHOULD Have SAID THE MILITARY LEADERSHIP IS DISGUSTING!!

iI PRAY FOR OUR MEN AND WOMEN IN OUR MILITARY.          PRAISE YaHUaH 

Keywords
thinkweak mentough times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket