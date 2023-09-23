Amazing! Yemen shows massive strength in grand military parade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Yemeni Armed Forces demonstrated a massive show of strength by Ansarullah movement in a magnificent military parade that took place at Al-Saba'in Square on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the September 21 revolution. During the parade, it displays large quantities of strategic, modern and advanced weapons, which were previously used by Houthi army and will now strengthen the country.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY